GENEVA May 18 The "Oppenheimer Blue", the
largest and finest fancy vivid blue diamond ever offered at
auction, sold for a world record 56.837 million Swiss francs
($57.6 million) on Wednesday after dramatic see-saw bidding,
Christie's said.
"It's the most expensive jewel ever sold at auction,"
Christie's spokeswoman Alexandra Kindermann told Reuters.
The rare rectangular-cut stone, which weighs 14.62 carats,
previously belonged to Sir Philip Oppenheimer, who controlled
the Diamond Syndicate in London. It had a pre-sale estimate of
$38 million-$45 million.
The packed Geneva saleroom broke into applause as Rahul
Kadakia, Christie's International Head of Jewellery, brought
down the hammer after two phone bidders ended a 20-minute battle
for the gem. The buyer's identity was not immediately known.
($1 = 0.9866 Swiss francs)
