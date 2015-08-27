(Adds extra details about the photographer, new headline)
By Alex Whiting
LONDON, Aug 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When
photographer Graeme Robertson who has covered wars and famines
met a boy in Uganda whose skin looked as if it was falling off
his face, he was shocked to discover the boy had been attacked
for being blind.
"Sometimes when you have a blind child they will try and
kill them, set them on fire, lock them in a hut for the rest of
their life, forget about them," Robertson said, speaking from
his home in London.
It is unclear who carries out the attacks, but it is likely
to be relatives or members of the community acting under
pressure from community elders, he said.
"I was angry that people thought that just because they were
disabled, they weren't worth anything.
"I felt I could help. I knew that they were so badly
mutilated, they would make powerful images, and if somebody saw
these images they would feel something," he said.
Robertson, an award-winning photographer who works for the
London-based Guardian newspaper, approached an international
charity for the blind, Sightsavers, and together they organised
a photography exhibition highlighting the issue.
The exhibition, based on trips to Uganda and India, opened
for the second time in London on Aug. 25.
Over the past 20 years, Robertson has covered wars and
famines and spent years living in Baghdad and Afghanistan. For
the past 10 years he has been covering portraits and lifestyle
features.
"It's not like I'm not used to seeing real human suffering,
but this particular project really affected me," he said.
Robertson, who is badly dyslexic, was treated very
differently from other children at school and told he would
never succeed.
"Everybody should be given at least a chance. I felt these
disabled people were not even given the opportunity to succeed,"
said the father of two young children.
"This one girl I photographed ... she was really badly
treated in the community - raped, beaten up, horrific stuff. I
couldn't believe this was happening."
Robertson said communities lack understanding about
disability, money for equipment and access to specialist
schools.
Children able to attend a specialist school blossomed under
the encouragement and attention they received, he said.
There are an estimated one billion people with disabilities,
about 80 percent of whom live in developing countries, according
to Sightsavers.
They were left out of a 15-year international push, which
expires this year, to improve living standards in developing
countries, including access to health and education, and a
reduction in poverty, the charity said.
Uganda has achieved free universal education, but nearly
half of all children with disabilities are out of school because
of the lack of equipment and staff needed to support them,
according to Sightsavers.
"This means that over the 15 years, the lives of people with
disabilities have got worse," Natasha Kennedy, policy campaigns
manager at Sightsavers, said.
Disability has now been included in a new series of
development targets to be agreed by global leaders at a U.N.
summit in September, known as the Sustainable Development Goals.
People with disabilities are included in all the targets,
including universal access to education and healthcare, and
ending poverty.
"It's huge because it means that for the first time ...
governments and donors must include people with disability as a
principle of global development and not as an afterthought,"
Kennedy said.
Although the cost of including people with disabilities in
targets such as education and healthcare is significant, the
cost of leaving them out is even greater, she said.
"These people want to be contributing, out there working,
learning, socialising and having fulfilling lives and the only
way they can do that is if the systems include them from the
very outset," Kennedy said.
"You can't realistically eliminate poverty unless you're
reaching the most vulnerable and most marginalised - and they
are people with disabilities," she added.
Robertson's photo exhibition will travel to New York to
coincide with the U.N. summit there next month.
