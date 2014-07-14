(Adds, background, details, quotes)
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, July 14 Two of the biggest names in
auction sales, the traditional Sotheby's and the digital
pioneer eBay, said on Monday they are joining forces to
make it easier to buy antiques, collectibles and works of fine
art online.
The two plan to stream selected auctions with live bidding
in real time late this year or early in 2015 from Sotheby's New
York headquarters.
The deal will connect the 270-year-old Sotheby's, with its
extensive inventory of fine art, antiques, books, jewels,
watches and furniture, with eBay's 145 million active buyers
around the world.
"We are joining with eBay to make our sales more accessible
to the broadest possible audience around the world," Bruno
Vinciguerra, Sotheby's chief operating officer, said in a
statement.
Traditional evening auctions, where contemporary or
Impressionist works of art can sell for $50 million and more,
will not be included on eBay. Auctions from other locations such
as London, Hong Kong, Paris or Geneva could follow in the
future.
Auction houses, including Sotheby's and rival Christie's,
have conducted online sales for years. But the deal gives
Sotheby's the advantage of eBay's digital technology and online
marketing skills, and potentially more bidders and higher prices
and sales.
"Combining our expertise, our ability to source material and
authenticate it, and the quality of what Sotheby's offers with
eBay's technology platform and reach it makes for a very
compelling combination," Andrew Gully, worldwide director of
communications at Sotheby's, told Reuters.
"The audience is so large I don't think at this point we can
predict specifically what impact it will have. But with more
bidders it is logical to assume prices can go higher in an
auction," he added.
Auctions of jewelry, watches, prints, wine, photographs and
some fine art are expected to be streamed online with prices in
the range of $5,000 to $100,000. Themed auctions, such as
Sotheby's recent roll and rock memorabilia sale, may also be
streamed online.
The venture comes as the prices of individual works of art
at auction have escalated to record highs. Francis Bacon's
triptych painting "Three Studies of Lucian Freud" sold for
$142.4 million last November in New York, the highest price ever
for an item sold at auction.
Total sales in the global art and antiques market rose 8
percent to $65.9 billion last year, the highest level since
2007, with Asian buyers playing an increasingly important role,
according to the European Fine Art Foundation's annual report.
Online sales could grow at a rate of at least 25 percent per
year after accounting for around 5 percent of sales in 2013, the
foundation said.
Sotheby's said online bidders competed for 17 percent of the
total lots it offered in 2013 while the number of lots purchased
online jumped 36 percent compared to 2012.
John James Audubon's book "The Birds of America," which
fetched $3.5 million, set the record for an online purchase in a
live auction at Sotheby's in April.
For eBay, the deal with Sotheby's is a chance to expand into
the live auction market.
"When we combine its inventory with eBay's technology
platform and global reach, we can give people access to the
world's finest, most inspiring items - anytime, anywhere and
from any device," said Devin Wenig, the president of eBay
Marketplaces.
Shares of Sotheby's closed up 1 percent, or 40 cents, at
$40.09 on Monday. Shares of eBay finished down 0.7 percent, or
34 cents, at $51.16.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Leslie Adler)