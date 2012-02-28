* Some 200 works in exhibition
* Impact of patronage on young artists
* Close friendships with Picasso, Matisse
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Few people have had more
influence on the impact of avant-garde art in early 20th century
Paris and the careers of Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse than
the writer and collector Gertrude Stein and her siblings.
In a new exhibition, "The Steins Collect: Matisse, Picasso,
and the Parisian Avant-Garde" which opens at the Museum of
Modern Art on Tuesday and runs through June 3, their patronage
and friendships with the emerging artists of their day is
chronicled through the works they collected.
"During the first decade of the 20th century arguably the
Steins did more than any other collector or dealer to advance
the cause of modern art," said Rebecca Rabinow, curator in the
museum's Department of Modern and Contemporary Art.
"They were among the very few who could appreciate Matisse
and Picasso early on when these artists were still relatively
unknown."
The bulk of the 200 paintings, sculptures and works on paper
featured in the exhibit were once owned by the Steins --
Gertrude, her brothers Leo and Michael and his wife Sarah. Many
hung on the walls of their apartment at 27 rue de Fleurus in
Paris, which is recreated in the exhibition.
One painting, Matisse's "Woman with a Hat" is the
centerpiece and inspiration for the show and was owned
independently by each of them. It's heirs had stipulated that it
can leave its home at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art
only once, which was the impetus for the exhibition.
"It was really because this is a once-in-a-lifetime
opportunity for that picture to travel," Rabinow said about the
exhibition which was eight years in the making.
Unlike previous American collectors who were wealthy and
purchased works by contemporary artists and took them back to
the United States, the Steins were an upper-middle-class Jewish
family who lived on income from investments and rental
properties in San Francisco.
They lived in Paris, befriended the artists, and made their
collections accessible through their weekly Saturday salons at
their apartments.
After moving to Paris in 1903, Leo Stein began collecting
works by unknown artists. Works Picasso and Matisse were among
his first purchases. His siblings followed and they pooled their
resources to collect paintings by Cezanne, Gauguin, Renoir,
Pierre Bonnard, Maurice Denis, Juan Gris and other artists.
Through their salons the Steins introduced dealers,
collectors and other artists to their collections. They not only
had an impact on the dealers of their time and introduced the
public to the works of the artists, the Steins also introduced
Matisse to Picasso.
"They opened up their homes to an international group of
artists and collectors and dealers so for the first time people
had an opportunity to come to a safe environment where people
weren't laughing and looked at the art on walls," Rabinow
explained.
"And it was thanks to the Steins that this aesthetic was
spread back to America, throughout Europe, Scandinavia and it
would have taken a lot longer to have happened if the Steins
weren't around."
When Leo decided to leave Paris in 1913, he and Gertrude
divided their collection, with Gertrude taking the Picasso
paintings and Leo getting 16 Renoirs. Sarah and Michael's
collection consisted of many works by Matisse, among other
artists.
From the turn of the century through two World Wars and
afterwards the exhibition traces the Stein family link and
impact on the leading artists of their time.
"For me, this exhibition provided an 'Alice in
Wonderland'-like rabbit hole to slide back down to the first two
decades of the 20th century. I think it will give people an
opportunity to see a little bit more of the complexities and the
relationships, not only of the artists but their patrons, and I
hope bring it to life for them," said Rabinow.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Paul Casciato)