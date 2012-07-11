July 11 U.S. billionaire Leon Black is the
mystery buyer who paid a record $120 million for Edvard Munch's
masterpiece "The Scream" at Sotheby's in May, the most expensive
work of art ever sold at auction, the Wall Street Journal said
on Wednesday.
Citing several sources close to Black, a New York
businessman and avid art collector, the newspaper said his
intentions for the iconic painting and whether it would be
loaned to a museum were unclear.
A spokesman for Sotheby's declined to comment on the report.
Black could not be reached and his spokesman also declined to
comment.
Black, the lead partner of Apollo Global Management and No.
330 on Forbes list of billionaires, sits on the boards of both
the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern
Art.
A Sotheby executive took the winning bid at the May 2nd sale
in New York. It was one of an initial group of seven bidders who
drove the price up during a feverish auction.
"The Scream," Munch's masterpiece from 1895 depicting a bald
figure with hands pressed to the head and swirling colors in the
background, is one of the world's most famous paintings. Three
other versions, including two that were stolen and later
recovered, are in museums in Norway.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and
Paul Simao)