By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY Oct 16 The Vatican will restrict
the number of visitors to the Sistine Chapel to 6 million a year
to protect Michelangelo's delicate frescoes from damage caused
by ever-growing crowds of tourists, an official said on
Thursday.
Visitors to the chapel - where popes are elected in secret
conclaves - can reach 20,000 a day in summer, with up to 2,000
people inside at a time.
Dust brought in from outside, body sweat and carbon dioxide
pose a major risk to Michelangelo's ceiling frescoes, which are
more than 500 years old. They include one of the most famous
scenes in the history of art - the arm of a gentle bearded God
reaching out to give life to Adam.
To protect the work of the Renaissance master, the Vatican
has installed a new climate control system that will filter the
air in the chapel, as well as a new high-tech lighting system
that will cut damaging heat by more than half.
"I am convinced that the Vatican Museums, in particular the
Sistine Chapel, have reached the maximum number of visitors
possible," Antonio Paolucci, head of the Vatican Museums, said
at a news conference to introduce the new lighting and climate
control systems.
Paolucci said the current number of 6 million visitors a
year would be the maximum tolerated.
"We did not do all this in order to allow more people into
the Sistine Chapel." Work on the new systems began in June and
are expected to be in place by the end of this month.
Michelangelo's frescoes, inaugurated in October 1512 by Pope
Julius II, underwent a major 14-year restoration that ended in
1994. They also include the famous "Last Judgement" on the wall
behind the altar, which the artist painted separately in 1535
and 1541.
In recent years art historians and restorers have called for
severe limits on the number of tourists allowed to enter the
chapel, part of the vast Vatican Museums complex.
Paolucci said the current system - a mix of reservations
made through the Internet or travel agencies and queuing up
outside - would continue for the time being but did not exclude
the possibility of switching to a reservations-only system.
Apart from the potential damage to the frescoes, critics
have also said the number of people allowed into the chapel
should be reduced for reasons of decorum because it is also a
place of worship. But Paolucci appeared to rule this out.
"We all would like the Sistine Chapel miraculously empty ...
but we live in the democracy of consumption," he said.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)