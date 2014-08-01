Aug 1 artec technologies AG : * Says H1 revenue increased by 47.7 percent to EUR 1.41 million (previous year:

EUR 0.95 million) * Says EBIT margin for H1 of 9.0 percent * Says H1 EBIT up by 0.25 million euros to 0.13 million euros * Says H1 earnings after tax of EUR 0.2 million