BRIEF-X-Legend Entertainment says no dividend for 2016
March 13 X-Legend Entertainment Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/SLECDp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sept 1 Arteria SA :
* Said on Friday it reported H1 revenue was 75.8 million zlotys versus 65 million zlotys a year earlier
* Said H1 operating profit was 6.4 million zlotys versus 5.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 net profit was 4.4 million zlotys versus 4.6 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
March 13 X-Legend Entertainment Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/SLECDp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it signs 19.63 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment