Oct 25 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has suspended its long-term rating on some revenue bonds of Artesia, New Mexico, reflecting the city's unclear financial position.

The bonds affected are gross receipts tax revenue bonds and its water and wastewater system revenue bonds.

S&P said independent auditors of the fiscal 2011 audit were not able to substantiate the account balances for revenues, expenditures, capital assets.

S&P said it may reinstate the ratings after the release of a financial statement that an independent auditor says fairly presents the financial position of the city.