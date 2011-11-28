Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
* ArthroCare to pay $74 mln into settlement fund
* To settle claims from purchase/sale of shares in 2007-09
Nov 28 ArthroCare Corp said it agreed to pay $74 million to settle a class action lawsuit against the surgical products maker and two of its former officers.
The agreement will settle all claims arising from the purchase or sale of its securities between Dec. 11, 2007 and Feb. 18, 2009, the Austin, Texas-based company said.
Shares of the company closed at $25.56 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.