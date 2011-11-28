(Corrects company name in first bullet point and paragraph one)

* ArthroCare to pay $74 mln into settlement fund

* To settle claims from purchase/sale of shares in 2007-09

Nov 28 ArthroCare Corp said it agreed to pay $74 million to settle a class action lawsuit against the surgical products maker and two of its former officers.

The agreement will settle all claims arising from the purchase or sale of its securities between Dec. 11, 2007 and Feb. 18, 2009, the Austin, Texas-based company said.

Shares of the company closed at $25.56 on Friday on Nasdaq.