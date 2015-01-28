Jan 28 Arti Yatirim Holding :

* Says it will act together with its unit Endeks Gayrimenkul ve Madencilik in Karsusan

* Says it holds a 6.22 percent stake in Karsusan

* Says Endeks Gayrimenkul ve Madencilik holds a 6.12 percent stake in Karsusan