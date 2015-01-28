UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 28 Arti Yatirim Holding :
* Says it will act together with its unit Endeks Gayrimenkul ve Madencilik in Karsusan
* Says it holds a 6.22 percent stake in Karsusan
* Says Endeks Gayrimenkul ve Madencilik holds a 6.12 percent stake in Karsusan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.