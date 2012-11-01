Nov 1 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc revived its IPO plans and filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering of Class A common stock.

The investment management firm had withdrawn its plans to go public last December citing unfavorable market conditions.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay debts.

The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "APAM." Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co are lead underwriters to the offering.

The filing however did not reveal the number of shares the company plans to sell and their price.

Artisan Partners had $64.1 billion in assets under management and revenue of $240.5 million as of June 30.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.