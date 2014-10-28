AT&T's $85.4 bln deal for Time Warner wins EU thumbs-up
March 15 AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.
Oct 28 Artnews SA :
* Said on Monday it completed subscription of its series A2 bonds
* Said it allotted three series A2 bonds at the price of 500,000 zlotys per bond to 1 entity Source text: bit.ly/1rwUgbm
Further company coverage:
March 15 AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.
* Internet of Things Inc. signs LOI to enter into a JV with chinese global conglomerate New Hope Group
DAKAR, March 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A campaign to inform would-be migrants in Africa about the dangers of heading to Europe via the Mediterranean sea aims to reach people in 15 African countries through social media, radio and television adverts, migration officials said on Wednesday.