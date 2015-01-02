Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles starting April
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
Jan 2 Artnews SA :
* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 30, 2014 it signed contracts to sell majority of paintings constituting Abbey House Gallery
* The total sale value of paintings of Abbey House Gallery is 2.99 million zlotys ($837,800) and it's higher than previously estimated
* The company announced the sale of Abbey House Gallery on May 16, 2014
($1 = 3.5688 zlotys)
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: