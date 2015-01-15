BRIEF-S.Korea's WeMade Entertainment to sell $178 mln worth of Kakao shares
* Says to sell 200 billion won ($178.14 million) worth of Kakao Corp shares to recover investments
Jan 15 Artnews SA <ATNS.WA >:
* Said on Wednesday that it signed a deal to sell its 100 pct (1 million shares) membership interest in Skate's LLC to its 86 pct-owned unit, Artnews Ltd
* The value of the transaction is 2.3 million zlotys ($635,900)
* The transaction is a part of the company's capital group restructure Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.6167 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signed deals with U.S. department stores Macy's and Bloomingdale's
