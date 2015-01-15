Jan 15 Artnews SA <ATNS.WA >:

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a deal to sell its 100 pct (1 million shares) membership interest in Skate's LLC to its 86 pct-owned unit, Artnews Ltd

* The value of the transaction is 2.3 million zlotys ($635,900)

* The transaction is a part of the company's capital group restructure Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.6167 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)