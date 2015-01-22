BRIEF-SFA Engineering signs contract worth 395.90 bln won
* Says it signed a 395.90 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
Jan 22 Art & Business Magazine and Artnews SA :
* Art & Business Magazine to sell business responsible for publishing Art&Business Magazine to Artnews
* Artnews pays for the acquisiton 504,845 zlotys ($135,500) Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: and ($1 = 3.7263 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 395.90 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement by company regarding a capital raising. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: