BRIEF-Vodafone to create 2,100 customer services jobs across UK
* Vodafone UK to create 2,100 new customer service roles across midlands, north of England, Scotland and Wales
Dec 30 ArtP Capital SA :
* Buys 1 million shares or 20 percent stake in Berendowicz & Kublin SA from Get Sport ltd for 2.4 million zlotys
* Berendowicz & Kublin SA operates a chain of hairdresser's saloons in Poland
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
* Memorandum of understanding signed with Globalsat Group LLC to jointly explore provision of SAS's narrow-band communication services to Globalsat end-users