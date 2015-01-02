Jan 2 Artprice Com Sa :

* Announces fiscal year 2014 shareholding transactions on Equiduct network, clearly not counted publicly by Euronext

* 5,400,174 company shares (close to 90 pct of capital) traded on Equiduct in fiscal year 2014 within 255 trading sessions

* 10,198,934 company shares traded on Euronext regular market in fiscal year 2014

* Equiduct trades 52.94 pct additional Artprice shares that do not appear on the data and order books of Euronext