LONDON, June 21 Belgian artist Rene Magritte was
the star of the night at Christie's auction of impressionist and
modern art in London late on Wednesday, underlining the strong
appetite for surrealist art among collectors.
While not the top lot in terms of value, Magritte's "Les
jours gigantesques" painted in 1928 fetched 7.2 million pounds
($11.3 million), several times its pre-sale estimate of
800,000-1.5 million pounds and the second highest price for the
artist at auction.
Christie's, the world's largest auctioneer, said the
depiction of a woman and her attacker sparked a "fierce" bidding
war between 10 people. The New York Times reported that the
buyer was New York financier Wilbur Ross.
The most expensive work of the sale was Pablo Picasso's
"Femme assise" (1949) which fetched 8.6 million pounds compared
to expectations of 5.0-7.5 million.
Pre-sale estimates do not include buyer's premium, but final
prices do. The commission to Christie's is 12 percent on
everything above 500,000 pounds.
Another Picasso, "Femme au chien" (1962), raised 7.0 million
pounds, towards the lower end of its pre-sale estimate, and Paul
Signac's "La Corne d'or. Les Minarets", painted in 1907, sold
for 6.2 million pounds.
One of the star lots of the night, a female nude by
Pierre-Auguste Renoir entitled "Baigneuse", was withdrawn from
the auction after a private deal was struck. It had been
expected to raise 12-18 million pounds.
Overall the auction raised 92.5 million pounds ($145.5
million), compared with pre-sale expectations of 86.5-126.7
million.
While the final total falls short of the low estimate when
commission is taken into account, the inclusion of the Renoir
could well have lifted the sale to fall comfortably within
range. Of the 70 lots on offer, 14 failed to sell.
On Tuesday, Christie's rival Sotheby's raised 75.0 million
pounds at its equivalent auction, at the low end of
expectations. Despite setting a new auction record for Joan Miro
of 23.6 million pounds, the sale elsewhere was lacklustre.
The two sales kick off three weeks of major auctions in
London where up to $1 billion of art is on offer.
