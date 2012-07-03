By Mike Collett-White
| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 An important work by British
landscape artist John Constable at the centre of a bitter feud
within a Spanish aristocratic family sold for 22.4 million
pounds ($35 million) at Christie's on Tuesday, a new auction
record for the painter.
"The Lock" is one of a celebrated series of six large-scale
canvases that also includes "The Hay Wain", arguably Constable's
most famous work that hangs in Britain's National Gallery in
London, and had been expected to fetch 20-25 million pounds.
Minus commission, the final price came in at the low end of
expectations, although it easily beat the previous benchmark for
Constable of 10.8 million pounds when the same work was sold in
1990.
Overall, the old master and British paintings evening sale
brought in 85.1 million pounds at the world's biggest
auctioneer, the highest ever total for the category.
"The Lock" was the last of the Constable series still in
private hands, and was sold from the collection of Baroness
Carmen "Tita" Thyssen-Bornemisza - a decision that drew public
criticism from a member of her family and a leading figure in
the art world.
Tita has said parting with the painting was "very painful,"
but added that she needed the money despite her huge wealth.
"I have no liquidity. Keeping the collection here is costly
to me, and I get nothing in return," she told Spanish daily
newspaper El Pais recently.
The baroness, a former Miss Spain, was the fifth wife and
widow of Swiss billionaire industrialist Baron Hans Heinrich
Thyssen-Bornemisza, who amassed a huge private art collection
before his death in 2002.
Much of that collection went to the Spanish state, but many
works also remained in the baroness's private collection.
The Constable had been housed in Madrid's Thyssen-Bornemisza
Museum, and its sale prompted the resignation of museum board
member Norman Rosenthal.
In his resignation letter, the former head of exhibitions at
the Royal Academy in London wrote that the decision "represents
a moral shame on the part of all those concerned, most
especially on the part of Tita."
Also critical was the baroness's stepdaughter Francesca Von
Habsburg, who told London's The Mail on Sunday: "The baroness
has shown absolutely no respect for my father and is simply
putting her own financial needs above everything else."
"The Lock" was completed in 1824, one of the most important
years in Constable's career which saw "The Hay Wain" exhibited
at the Paris Salon and King Charles X of France award him a gold
medal.
Constable's success in France has been seen by many experts
as a factor in inspiring French artists in a movement of
landscape painting that would find its fullest expression some
five decades later in the work of the Impressionists.
"The Lock" is a landscape depicting a man at a lock with a
boat on the river just behind him, set under a towering tree and
a dramatic, cloud-filled sky.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte
and Richard Chang)