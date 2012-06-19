LONDON, June 19 Sotheby's set a new auction
record for Spanish artist Joan Miro on Tuesday when his 1927
painting "Peinture (Etoile Bleue)" fetched 23.6 million pounds
($36.9 million), but elsewhere the sale failed to meet
expectations.
Overall, the auctioneer raised 75.0 million pounds ($117.7
million) at its impressionist and modern art evening sale in
London, just beating the low estimate of 73 million pounds but
falling short when buyer's premium is taken into account.
The auction was the first in a busy season of sales of fine
art in London which, if the highest expectations are met, could
raise up to $1 billion.
But it painted an uncertain picture, with the New York Times
describing proceedings on the night as "lackluster" and "bumpy."
Confidence in the art market has been sky high in 2012
despite broader economic concerns, with emerging collectors from
Russia, China and the Middle East helping push values to record
highs as they seek to snap up the most coveted works.
On offer at Sotheby's was one of Miro's most important
paintings, and the previous auction record for the artist of
16.8 million pounds was comfortably eclipsed.
"His works from this period are supremely modern, timeless
and of great universal appeal, making this precisely the type of
painting that today's international collectors are prepared to
lock horns over, as they did this evening," said Helena Newman,
head of Sotheby's impressionist and modern art in Europe.
The next highest price went to Pablo Picasso's "Homme Assis"
which sold for 6.2 million pounds, again just above the low
estimate but falling short after the buyer's premium is
subtracted.
A Henry Moore sculpture, "Mother and Child With Apple", was
one of the few star performers on a night when 15 of the 48 lots
on offer went unsold. It raised 3.7 million pounds, well above
pre-sale expectations of 1.8-2.8 million.
The London summer sales continue on Wednesday with the
equivalent sale at Sotheby's rival Christie's. There, the 71
lots on offer are expected to raise between 86.5 and 126.7
million pounds.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Jill Serjeant and
Todd Eastham)