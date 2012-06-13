By Caroline Copley
| BASEL, Switzerland, June 13
BASEL, Switzerland, June 13 One of the largest
and most peculiar pieces at this year's Art Basel - the world's
top fair for modern and contemporary art - is a gigantic pink
sculpture of intertwined aluminium tubes resembling part of the
digestive system.
Austrian artist Franz West's "Gekroese" (2011) - Austrian
German for "bowel" - is his biggest piece to date and sold on
the first day of the fair for a seven-figure sum, according to
Jona Lueddeckens from the Gagosian Gallery.
Other exhibitors at the 43rd edition of Art Basel, described
in a Swiss daily by artist and activist Almut Rembges as "an art
flea market for the rich," are hoping investor appetite for art
will be just as huge despite the deepening euro zone crisis.
Over 300 galleries, whittled down from some 1,000
applicants, are showing more than 2,500 works, including
paintings, sculpture, drawings, video installations, photographs
and performance art.
"If the work is good people are willing to pay for it,"
Lueddeckens said. "People are not willing to pay high prices for
mediocre works."
Hungry bidders have driven up prices for modern and
contemporary art well beyond their estimates this year, with
sales of blue-chip works smashing records at auction.
Buyers from the Middle East, notably Qatar, have fuelled
demand as they stock up on works to fill museums due to open in
the region in the coming years.
This helped push up the value of the art market to an
estimated 46.1 billion euros ($57.47 billion) in 2011, according
to a report commissioned by the European Fine Art Foundation, up
63 percent from 2009 when value slumped as a result of the
financial crisis.
But the pace of growth slowed sharply in 2011 from the
previous year and industry insiders warn of signs that the
market may be cooling.
"The mood is not negative and not positive but somewhere in
the middle for now," said Anders Petterson, managing director of
market research firm ArtTactic.
"A-GRADE ART"
Philip Hoffman, chief executive of the Fine Art Fund Group,
which has assets under management of around $120 million,
believes collectors are most likely to splash cash on rare works
this year, adding that those valued under $100,000 might
struggle to find homes.
"It's a matter of pricing. If it's a good piece and it's
sexy and appeals, it's going to sell very fast," he said.
Art lovers and dealers - some dressed in outfits more
exuberant than the pieces on display - took photos on
smartphones, scribbled notes in the margins of programmes and
networked with fellow visitors in a cacophony of languages.
Buyers crowded into the Gagosian Gallery booth to peer at
Van Gogh's 1884 work "Two Rats" priced in seven figures, as well
as pieces by Giacometti, Jeff Koons and Richard Phillips. The
gallery, founded by influential U.S. art dealer Larry Gagosian,
does not label its lots because it frequently has to rehang.
Alongside the top names, Petterson expected investors to
show interest in younger artists where prices tend to be lower,
but sees weaker demand for middle-of-the-range works.
All five works by 29-year-old Nigerian artist Njideka
Akunyili ranging from $4,500 to $17,000 were sold in the first
hour of the show, said Connie Rogers Tilton from the Tilton
Gallery in New York.
"The mood is great. The opening was really lively," she
said.
FLIGHT TO ART?
Last year the fair drew around 65,000 visitors to the
medieval Swiss town, which also lends its name to the set of
financial regulations on bank capital. Organisers expect a
similar number to come through the doors this year.
Hoffman, whose fund invests in pieces costing more than one
million pounds, said super-wealthy clients saw art as a
safe-haven against a backdrop of uncertainty in the euro zone.
"Some are trying to get the money into art and out of their
respective countries because of worries about currency risk and
governmental risk," he said.
Despite qualms over the direction of the world economy,
gallery owners seemed unperturbed.
"If you're selling art like Warhol, it's even easier to sell
if there's a crisis because people are looking for new ways to
invest," said Nicole Gnesa from the Blau Gallery, exhibiting
Warhol drawings from the 1950s.
This view was echoed by Richard Nagy who was selling works
by artists such as Joan Miro, Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele,
priced up to 1.5 million pounds.
"You can understand people wanting to park their money in
something that's a bit more solid," he said.
Art Basel is open to the public between June 14-17. Even
those with less deep pockets can enjoy a stroll through the
aisles to catch a glimpse of a rare Modigliani, delicate Picasso
pencil sketches and a pink-faced Mao by Warhol.
"The show is just as much a meeting place for everyone in
the art world as well as a market place," said Art Basel curator
Marc Spiegler.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Paul Casciato)