By Li-mei Hoang
| MUCH HADHAM, England, March 21
idyllic English countryside just north of London, the home of
British sculptor Henry Moore is playing host to one of France's
most revered artists, Auguste Rodin, for the first time.
Rodin, renowned the world over for works like his bronze
"The Thinker" and "The Kiss" made from marble, will be displayed
alongside Moore in a new exhibition that explores the parallels
and differences between the two sculptors.
"With both Moore and Rodin, there's a fundamental humanism
that underpins their work and you really notice that when you
walk through the grounds," said curator Anita Feldman.
The charming setting of Perry Green, Moore's family home and
studio for more than 40 years until his death in 1986, boasts 70
acres of gardens where visitors can admire works by the two
titans of 19th and 20th century sculpture standing side-by-side.
Amongst those on show is Rodin's "The Burghers of Calais", a
sculpture usually seen close to London's Houses of Parliament
which Moore is known to have held in high regard, as well as
"Adam", "Walking Man" and "Jean d'Aire" all on loan from the
Musee Rodin in Paris.
The works are paired alongside Moore's "Seated Woman", "The
Arch" and "Upright Motive", underlining their common
preoccupation with the human form and the concept of portraying
pressure and tension coming from within the sculpture.
More than 60 sculptures are also housed inside the Henry
Moore Foundation gallery, as well as sketches by the artists and
a collection of personal objects curated by Moore's only child
Mary.
"What I wanted to show was the kind of difference between
their collections and how their collections link to their work,"
Moore told Reuters.
Several models of body parts, such as Rodin's "Walking Man,
Large Torso" which Henry Moore greatly admired and photographed
extensively, show how both Rodin and Moore were interested in
the fragmented human figure.
"They had entirely differently approaches, but all sculptors
are interested in three dimensional forms - expressing it and
understanding it, and to that extent, I think you can find many
similarities," said Moore, whose favourite piece was a maquette
for her father's "Locking Piece".
"It's actually based on a kind of toy which my father
remembers in his childhood ... in this locking piece, where the
two pieces rest upon each other, it's meant to give this dynamic
fusion, the sense of explosion but also condensation of power."
The exhibition will run from March 29 until Oct. 27, before
moving to the Compton Verney art gallery and grounds in
Warwickshire, central England.
Moore hopes the exhibition will give visitors the appetite
to go and explore sculptures by both artists and by other people
in different settings.
"I hope that it will open their eyes to the
three-dimensional experience that sculpture gives you instead of
the two-dimensional experience of painting, or a movie or a
video screen."