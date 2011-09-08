By Alice Baghdjian
LONDON, Sept 8
LONDON, Sept 8 Derelict oil tanks and forgotten
industrial spaces hidden in the bowels of the Tate Modern art
museum in London will open to the public in summer 2012,
providing a new area to "revolutionise" the museum's work,
directors said on Thursday.
The opening of the enormous and atmospheric oil tanks in the
former power station on the banks of the Thames will provide
flexible, subterranean "lunar" spaces and form the foundation
for a further expansion of the world's most visited modern art
museum. The expansion will also include a new 64-metre high
building and is set to be completed in 2016.
"The oil tanks will give visitors a new way to explore and
experience art at Tate Modern. Architecturally they are
fantastic raw spaces, which are being carefully converted for
public use without losing any of their unique industrial
character," Tate Modern Director Chris Dercon said.
This completed space will not only showcase objects, but
live performances, film, sound, learning spaces, piazzas and
areas for socialising, including a terrace offering panoramic
views of the British capital.
"The museum is not just about viewing and judging objects
but mental and bodily exercises - we want to provide a new form
of social space for interactions," Dercon said.
The costly Tate Modern Project development is estimated to
reach 215 million pounds ($343 million), 70 percent of which has
already been raised through unnamed donors.
However, the expansion is necessary to maintain the museum's
status as the one of the leading art organisations in the world
and "set the benchmark" for the future of museums, according to
the director.
"Museums are a constant work in progress and are constantly
changing and transforming. That is the definition of
contemporary arts today. The Tate Modern expansion is a response
to the ever-changing field of contemporary art, and it will
influence that field," Dercon said.
The project reflects a broader change in the contemporary
art world over the last 10 years tending towards the use of
media such as film and video, Dercon said.
"Contemporary art is performance, projection -- we need to
provide spaces for events, live arts, time-based arts, as well
as small events such as lectures, symposiums and films," Dercon
said.
The finished project will not only expand gallery space by
70 percent, it will also increase visitor capacity of the
museum.
The building is currently designed for two million visitors
a year but often sees crowds in excess of five million and
during 2010-11 this figure reached 7.4 million.
"The Tate Modern is the most popular modern art museum in
the world and our aim is to make it better still. The Tate
stands as a defence against all that is ugly and unimaginative
in our world and is a storehouse of contemporary imagination and
ideas that is open to all - no matter what age or where they
come from" Chairman of Tate Trustees, John Browne said.
The opening of the oil tanks - the first phase of the Tate
Modern Project - will coincide with London's hosting of the
Olympics in 2012 and forms part of the larger Cultural Olympiad.
The museum is the hub of modern art in Britain and will host
work from artists including Damien Hirst, Edvard Munch and Tino
Seghal in 2012.
($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)
