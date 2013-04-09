LONDON, April 9 Sergei Polunin, the Royal Ballet
prodigy dubbed the bad boy of dance, has turned up in Moscow
after fleeing a London performance last week, a spokeswoman for
his Russian ballet company said on Tuesday.
It was the second vanishing act by the 23-year-old Ukrainian
who dramatically quit Britain's Royal Ballet in January last
year just a week before he was due to dance in "The Dream".
In his latest exodus, Polunin stopped showing up for
rehearsals for the UK premiere of "Midnight Express" a week
before the show was to start with director Peter Schaufuss
expressing concern for a star known for his party lifestyle.
But a spokeswoman for the Stanislavsky and
Nemirovich-Danchenko Theatre, where Polunin now dances, said on
Tuesday that the star was fine and back in Moscow.
"He has not disappeared, he is in Moscow," said the
spokeswoman for the Moscow-based theatre, adding that he was
"alive and well. Nothing happened".
The reason for Polunin's sudden departure remains unknown.
The heavily tattooed Polunin is a rising star in the ballet
world, joining the Royal Ballet at the age of 13 and at 21,
becoming the youngest dancer to be made a principal.
After quitting the Royal Ballet last year, he told reporters
that he found rehearsing "very boring" and wanted to give up
ballet by the age of 26 as it was so gruelling.
But he returned to the stage quickly, performing with
Moscow's Stanislavsky Ballet.
His lead role in "Midnight Express", which opens at the
London Coliseum on Tuesday, was taken by Johan Christensen who
had been in rehearsals with Polunin.
The ballet, that Schaufuss first choreographed in 2000, is
based on the 1977 memoir by Billy Hayes about being jailed in
Turkey for drug smuggling. The book was also made into a film
which won a Best Writing Academy Award for Oliver Stone.