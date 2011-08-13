By Ian MacKenzie
| EDINBURGH
EDINBURGH Aug 13 German composer Robert
Schumann's tale of a fairy-like creature's quest to enter
paradise opened an "Oriental-themed" Edinburgh International
Festival this weekend to the acclaim of the critics.
Festival Director Jonathan Mills told Reuters he chose
Schumann's oratorio "Das Paradies und die Peri" (Paradise and
the Peri) for Friday night's opening concert "because it is a
lovely piece of European Orientalism".
Mills has said this year's month-long arts festival in the
Scottish capital aims to bring the "Orient to the Far West"
Most of the major stage productions in the 2011 programme
are from Asia, including three interpretations of William
Shakespeare from South Korea and China.
The Schumann oratorio, based on a poem by early 19th century
Irish writer Thomas Moore, tells the story of the efforts of a
peri, a fairy-like creature, to enter paradise.
It takes the peri's quest through India, Africa, Syria and
Egypt, and was one of Schumann's most acclaimed works when it
first appeared in 1843. It is now rarely performed.
Scotland's Herald newspaper critic Michael Tumelty gave the
performance in a packed Usher Hall a five-star rating.
He described it as an awesome performance "from a top-drawer
team of vocal soloists, the Edinburgh Festival Chorus at its
most perceptive, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, blindingly at
its world-class best, and conductor Sir Robert Norrington."
He had high praise for soprano Susan Gritton as the peri.
The Scotsman newspaper critic Kenneth Walton gave the
oratorio four stars. He said it had taken time for Gritton "to
project convincingly the role of the peri, though in truth her
best music comes at the end, where she shone magnificently".
The International Festival runs through to September 4, with
a wide programme of theatre, ballet, visual arts, discussions
between participating artists and a musical programme which
includes Indian sitar player Ravi Shankar and Indonesia's court
gamelan orchestra.
The International Book Festival also opened on Saturday,
while the huge Fringe Festival with more than 2,500 productions
and the Edinburgh Military Tattoo on the Castle esplanade are
already under way.
