By Ian MacKenzie
| EDINBURGH
EDINBURGH Aug 30 Heavy rain in August failed to
dampen the spirits of performers and audiences as the Edinburgh
Fringe recorded a third successive record year for acts and
ticket sales.
The Fringe Society said on Tuesday 1.88 million tickets were
sold for the 2,542 productions involving some 21,000 performers
from many parts of the world over the Fringe period from August
5 to 29. Sales were up some 50,000 tickets from 2010.
About a third of the Fringe is devoted to comedy, with
theatre, cabaret, dance, music and performances for children to
catch the eye.
Society chief executive Kath Mainland said the Fringe was a
focal point both for performers seeking to make the big time and
impresarios and agents out to spot and sign up the stars of the
future.
The Scottish capital is the home to the world's largest
annual festival of the arts, which include the Fringe, the
International Festival with major productions of theatre, opera,
dance and music from around the world, the International Book
Festival, the Royal Edinburgh Military tattoo, jazz and the
visual arts.
A survey earlier this year showed Scotland's festivals
brought 250 million pounds ($407 million) in revenue to the
country annually, with the Fringe alone accounting for 142
million pounds for Edinburgh, whose population doubles during
August.
"The Fringe's loyal audiences have this year enjoyed another
exciting, exhilarating, challenging and entertaining month in
Edinburgh," Mainland said.
The International Festival runs on to Sunday, ending with an
explosive display of fireworks soaring and bursting from the
ramparts of the castle which dominates the city centre.
Executives from each of the Festival associations have said
they plan to target London next year to attract visitors from
around the world already coming to England for the 2012 Olympic
Games.
The International Festival was started in 1947 as an
artistic antidote to the hard times following World War Two. Not
all the applicants were accepted and so the Fringe was born by
performers coming to Edinburgh anyway that same year.
($1 = 0.614 British Pounds)
(Editing by Paul Casciato)