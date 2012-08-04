By Ian McKenzie
| EDINBURGH
EDINBURGH Aug 4 The serious, anarchic and
comedy-strewn Edinburgh Fringe has kicked into high gear this
weekend with a record number of shows and performers crowding
the Scottish capital and giving a welcome boost to the economy
as the city's population doubles over the month-long festival
season.
The usual Fringe buzz was subdued on the Friday opening,
but warm sunshine helped bring out the crowds on Saturday and
festival organisers are looking for spin-off visits from the
London Olympics to boost attendance here. Organisers of the
Edinburgh festivals worked closely with London to take advantage
of the Olympics, Paralympics and cultural Olympiad there.
The Fringe, the more sedate International Festival of the
arts, the Book Festival and the highly popular Royal Military
Tattoo combine to produce the world's biggest annual arts
extravaganza founded in 1947 as an antidote to post-war
austerity.
The official Fringe programme lists a record 2,695 shows,
plus more on the "Free Fringe", with an influx of nearly 23,000
performers this year. Festivals in Scotland are worth some 250
million pounds ($389.99 million) to the Scottish economy
annually, with the Fringe itself bringing in 140 million pounds
to Edinburgh alone.
The Fringe, which runs to August 27, ranges from anarchic
comedy and satire, through serious and experimental drama, song,
dance, circus and busking on the ancient Royal Mile running from
the castle towering over the city centre to the queen's royal
palace of Holyrood.
Among a random selection, Irish singer Sharon Sexton IS Liza
Minnelli in a stunning performance of "Somewhere Under The
Rainbow - The Liza Minnelli Story", while Fringe veteran Guy
Masterson directs "A Soldier's Song", a searing look-back in the
true story of a Falklands War veteran.
A new comedy "Coalition" takes a quirky look at British
politics with Liberal-Democrat leader and deputy prime minister
Nick Clegg finding his political career taking an unexpected
twist.
There is a focus on South Africa this year at the Assembly,
bringing the best of music, theatre and comedy to the Fringe as
part of a run-up to the 20th anniversary of the country's
Freedom Vote which ended white rule in 1994 with Nelson
Mandela's election as president.
The eight productions include the Market Theatre production
of one of the country's best-known plays, "Woza Albert!", the
Fugard Theatre's presentation of "Statement After An Arrest
Under The Immorality Act," and a unique comedy spin on
post-apartheid years in "Barely Legal: The 18-Year-Old
Democracy."
($1 = 0.6411 British pounds)
(Editing by Paul Casciato)