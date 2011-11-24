By Ian MacKenzie
EDINBURGH Nov 24 The world's biggest
annual arts extravaganza is gearing up to lure fans from the
London 2012 Olympics up to the Scottish capital for three weeks
of comedy, music, art, theatre, the skirl of massed pipe bands
and fireworks over Edinburgh castle.
The Edinburgh festivals slot in neatly through August
between the London Olympics and the Paralympics in the British
capital.
The festivals originated in 1947 as an antidote to the
austerity of the post-war years, and now encompasses the
International, Fringe, book and jazz festivals and major art
exhibitions, with the population of Edinburgh doubling during
the month.
International Festival Director Jonathan Mills said the 2012
programme would bring in artists from around the world,
including Australia, America, Russia, Japan, Europe and the
Middle East for its three-week run from August 9.
"In (2012) the UK hosts both the world's greatest cultural
events and the world's greatest sporting events," he said. The
full Edinburgh programme will be unveiled next March.
The hugely popular Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will also
celebrate the Diamond Jubilee 60th anniversary of Queen's
Elizabeth's accession to the British throne with a special
"salute to the Monarch".
Officials of the rambunctious Fringe Festival said they also
have been looking to attract Olympic visitors "north of the
border" to take in the Fringe, which last summer hosted more
than 21,000 performers from around the world in search of fame
and fortune.
The Fringe is regarded as the world's biggest annual
showcase for new talent in theatre, comedy, song, dance and
music and is the Mecca for street performers around the globe.
The three-week performance of the tattoo on the esplanade of
the castle overlooking the city of Edinburgh opens on August 3
with its programme of military music, including the pipes and
drums of the highland battalions, military displays, dance and
song.
Tattoo producer Brigadier David Allfrey said next year's
62nd display would include bands from Australia, and such
favourites as the "Top Secret Drum Corps" from the Swiss City of
Basle top display unit of the Norwegian arms forces, the King's
Guards and Drill Team.
