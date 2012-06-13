* Gandhi archive sheds light on time in South Africa
* Papers belonged to Gandhi's friend Hermann Kallenbach
* Collection could fetch up to $1.1 million
LONDON, June 13 A huge archive of letters,
papers and photographs that shed new light on Indian leader
Mahatma Gandhi and his time in South Africa will be auctioned in
London next month and is expected to fetch 500,000-700,000
pounds ($800,000-$1.1 million).
The documents, numbering several thousand and arranged in 18
files, belonged to Hermann Kallenbach, who became arguably
Gandhi's closest friend after they met in Johannesburg in 1904.
Although relatively few are in Gandhi's own hand, the wealth
of material from family, friends, associates and Kallenbach
himself make the collection a key biographical source for one of
the 20th century's most revered figures.
"The vast majority of this is unknown and unpublished, and
has not been used by scholars in the last generation or two,"
said Gabriel Heaton, a books and manuscripts specialist at
Sotheby's auctioneers which is selling the archive.
"It is very much material that will be adding to our sum
knowledge of Gandhi and his life," he told Reuters.
The documents will go under the hammer as a single lot on
July 10 at the English Literature and History sale.
Sotheby's also handled the sale in 1986 of the main series
of Gandhi's letters to Kallenbach, when they raised 140,000
pounds. Together, the two batches represent the vast majority of
the Kallenbach family's Gandhi collection.
"He is one of the towering figures of the 20th century,"
said Heaton, when asked to explain Gandhi's appeal to collectors
and historians.
"There is only a tiny handful of individuals who have had
such an enormous effect on world history ... Unlike most other
comparable figures he never had an army at his disposal, which
makes him unique in that way."
HUGE APPETITE AT AUCTIONS
The appetite for Gandhi memorabilia has shown few signs of
abating over time.
In one of the more bizarre sales in recent years, samples of
soil and blades of bloody grass purportedly from the spot where
Gandhi was assassinated in 1948 sold for 10,000 pounds at a
British auction in April, while a pair of his glasses fetched
34,000 pounds.
Kallenbach met Gandhi in 1904 in South Africa, where the
Indian leader spent more than 20 years of his life before
returning to India permanently in 1915.
Gandhi's time in Africa, ostensibly as a lawyer, had a
profound influence on his thinking as he joined the struggle to
obtain basic rights for Indians living there.
Kallenbach, a German-born Jewish South African, was an
architect who fell under the influence of Gandhi and his ideas,
and the two men became lifelong friends.
"So many of the letters refer to the importance of this
relationship and how Kallenbach was able to support Gandhi in a
way few others could," Heaton explained.
He gifted a large piece of land to his mentor which he named
Tolstoy Farm, in honour of Russian author and philosopher Leo
Tolstoy whose ideal of peaceful resistance influenced Gandhi.
Among the most illuminating of the documents on sale are the
dozens of letters written by Gandhi's sons which provide details
of Gandhi's life in India, particularly after his return when he
lived in relative obscurity.
"Father is becoming more and more awful," read one
incomplete letter probably written by Harilal, his eldest.
"It would not be strange if a time may come one of these
days when either those who are living with Father might have to
go or he might leave us all not being able to stand our life."
Heaton believed Gandhi's family felt able to speak more
freely to Kallenbach than just about anyone else.
"They are writing to someone who's essentially a close
family friend and also someone they knew understood their father
as a man and not just a political head."
