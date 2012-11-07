* Tower Hamlets Council decides to sell sculpture
* Henry Moore work valued at up to 20 million pounds
* Leading art world figures critical of plan
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, Nov 7 One of London's most deprived
boroughs decided on Wednesday to sell a Henry Moore sculpture
valued at up to 20 million pounds ($32 million) to ease its
debts, despite pressure from the art establishment to hold on to
the imposing bronze work.
Tower Hamlets says nearly half the children in the area live
in poverty, the highest level in the UK, and that the council
needs to find 100 million pounds in savings over the next three
years to meet government budget targets.
Mayor Lutfur Rahman defended what he called a "tough
decision" to sell the 1957 sculpture titled "Draped Seated
Woman" and affectionately known by locals as "Old Flo".
In fact, the work has not been on display in the area for
over a decade, having been loaned to the Yorkshire Sculpture
Park in northern England following the demolition of the
Stifford housing estate in Stepney Green where it once stood.
"It is with considerable regret that I make this decision
but I have a duty to ensure residents do not suffer the brunt of
the horrendous cuts being imposed on us," Rahman said after a
council cabinet meeting.
"We are faced with a stark choice in these times of
recession," he said in a statement.
"Do we keep this valuable sculpture ... or do we try to sell
this globally important artwork in order to release much needed
funds to invest in local heritage projects we can sustain, (and)
affordable housing, improving opportunities and prospects for
our young people and keeping our community safe?"
Councillor Rania Khan pointed out that other local
authorities had sold off works of art to pay for services, but
the Moore sculpture is probably the most high-profile case in
recent years.
SELLING FAMILY SILVER
The ruling is likely to dismay leading figures in the art
world, who had urged Tower Hamlets to rethink proposals to sell
off the "family silver" for short-term financial gain.
"The value of art is diminished by being monetarised,"
Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle, who also oversaw the opening
ceremony of the London Olympics, said on Monday.
"The Moore sculpture defies all prejudice in people's minds
about one of London's poorest boroughs. That alone makes it
priceless to every resident."
Moore, the son of a miner with left-wing political views,
sold the work in the 1960s for below its market value on the
understanding that it should be put on public display for
Londoners to enjoy.
Tower Hamlets council said it explored the possibility of
displaying the sculpture measuring eight feet tall and weighing
more than 1.5 tonnes elsewhere in the borough, but found the
insurance costs would be prohibitively high.
Large public sculptures have been targeted in recent years
by thieves interested in their scrap metal value, while Moore
works are coveted by the world's richest collectors who have
forced prices at auction sky-high.
Estimates of Draped Seated Woman's value vary widely between
five and 20 million pounds - the artist's auction record of 19.1
million pounds was set at Christie's in February for "Reclining
Figure: Festival".
On Monday, the Museum of London offered to provide a home
for the sculpture to save it from the auction block, but it
appears the approach was ignored.
Last year, Bolton Council sold 35 paintings from its art
collection to fund the restoration and preservation of the
remaining works, and in 2006, Bury Council sold an L.S. Lowry
painting for 1.4 million pounds.