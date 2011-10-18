LONDON Oct 18 English author and bookmakers'
favourite Julian Barnes won the Man Booker Prize for fiction on
Tuesday, despite once dismissing the coveted award as "posh
bingo".
The 65-year-old triumphed with "The Sense of an Ending",
which at 150 pages was described by one review as a "novella".
It was his fourth time on the Booker shortlist -- Barnes was
previously nominated for "Flaubert's Parrot" in 1984, "England,
England" in 1998 and "Arthur and George" in 2005.
Stella Rimington, a former British spy chief who chaired the
panel of judges this year, told reporters:
"We thought that it was a book which, though short, was
incredibly concentrated and crammed into this very short space a
great deal of information you don't get out of a first reading.
"It's one of these books, a very readable book, if I may use
that word, but readable not only once but twice and even three
times."
Ion Trewin, administrator of the prize, said it was not the
shortest work to have won the Booker. That honour goes to
Penelope Fitzgerald's "Offshore" which came it at 132 pages in
1979.
Rimington and her judges came under fire in recent weeks for
stressing the importance of "readability" when judging the
winner, a term interpreted by some as dumbing down one of
English-language fiction's top accolades.
Writers from the Commonwealth, Ireland and Zimbabwe are
eligible.
The sniping in the narrow world of British "literati" even
led to a rival award being set up to champion what its backers
said was a more high-brow approach to writing.
A VERY LITERARY SPAT
Rimington defended her stance, arguing that entertainment
and literary criticism were not mutually exclusive.
"We were not talking about only readability as some of you
seem to have thought," she told a press conference before a
glitzy dinner and awards ceremony at London's medieval
Guildhall.
"We were talking about readability and quality. You can have
more than one adjective when you are talking about books."
Asked whether she had been bothered by the media debate in
the run-up to the announcement, she replied:
"I've had a long life in various different careers, and I've
been through many crises of one kind or another (against) which
this one pales, I must say.
"We've been very interested by the discussion, I must say,"
she added. "We've followed it sometimes with great glee and
amusement but certainly the fact that it's been in the headlines
is very gratifying."
The Sense of an Ending, published by Random House imprint
Jonathan Cape, tells the story of Tony, a seemingly ordinary man
who discovers that his memories are not as reliable as he
thought.
Rimington said the five-strong panel of judges was initially
split over Barnes, but ended up in the same place.
"I can tell you there was no blood on the red carpet, nobody
went off in a huff and we all ended up firm friends and happy
with the result."
Barnes may have mixed feelings about finally winning the
Booker.
The win means a cheque for 50,000 pounds ($80,000), a flurry
of media attention and, perhaps most importantly, a major boost
in sales.
But the author has been critical of the award in the past,
likening it to "posh bingo" and berating judges for being
"inflated by their brief celebrity".
This year he was up against Carol Birch for "Jamrach's
Menagerie", Canadian authors Patrick deWitt and Esi Edugyan for
"The Sisters Brothers" and "Half Blood Blues" respectively, and
debut British novelists Stephen Kelman ("Pigeon English") and
A.D. Miller ("Snowdrops").
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)