LONDON, March 8 As a child, Polish-born soprano Aleksandra Kurzak used her dolls to act out the roles her mother sang at the local opera house in her native Wroclaw.

So it is probably fitting that after deciding to become a singer herself at the comparatively advanced age of 19, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in the role of the mechanical doll Olympia in Offenbach's "The Tales of Hoffmann", launching a fast-rising career that has taken her to the stage of the Royal Opera House at Covent Garden (ROH), La Scala in Milan and the Staatsoper in Berlin, to name just a few.

"What is important for me is the character, I really love theatre," the ebullient Kurzak, 34, told Reuters in an interview recently in London, where she was singing the maid Susanna, one of the great comic acting roles in opera, in an ROH production of Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro".

"I really love to play, that for me is very important. If it were all just standing and singing I would say I don't want to be an opera singer ever again," she said.

"I think this is the thing we are going to opera for, the music but for the acting as well, you see the story and you want to believe the story."

Opera plots, of course, are famously implausible, and Kurzak's own life has had its fair share of implausibilities -- beginning with the fact that she studied violin for most of her formative years, before suddenly deciding the singer's life was for her. She had her mother, the opera singer in Wroclaw, as a role model, but what made her do it?

"I don't know," she said, not even bringing up that old excuse of the rebellious child who decides to do the opposite of the violin-playing career her parents, including her musician father, had thought would secure her a decent living in an orchestra somewhere in Europe.

"I really don't know exactly the point where I didn't want to play the violin anymore but suddenly I only wanted to be a singer. It just came very naturally -- because I spent a lot of time in the opera house watching all the shows."

She "auditioned", to convince her mother, by singing one of Constanza's arias from Mozart's "The Abduction from the Seraglio", which not only proved she could sing, but also that she had a remarkably high range. "I had no voice in the middle range, just very high notes, and it was the only aria written so high that I could sing it," she said.

"I could sing seven or even eight notes higher than the Queen of the Night," Kurzak added, speaking of another of her roles, written by Mozart to show off the soprano voice at the absolute top of its range. "But you don't need it. There's nothing written for that."

To complete the fantastic tale of her rise to the world's premiere opera stages, Kurzak went on to miss out on the top prize in a prestigious international singing competition, but was spotted there by the director of casting for the Royal Opera, who said he wanted to hear her again after a few years of training.

And then, of course, she landed her Met debut because another singer was pregnant. Life as opera? Indeed.

Here's what else Kurzak had to say about her fantasy opera world as a child and why she likes death scenes (but not real ones):

Q: So you did seem to do some unusual role playing with your dolls as a young girl, including acting out Verdi's "La Traviata", which is about a type of lady politely referred to in those days as a courtesan.

A: "I grew up in the opera watching my mother and then playing with dolls in the stories of the opera. And then she sang a love duet at the end of 'La Traviata' with a tenor and when she came home she said, 'Where is Aleksandra?' and I was very quiet in my room, destroying all the photos from this performance. She asked what I was doing and I said, 'You said I love you to this man on stage and my father was in the (orchestra) pit. He listened to everything. How could you?' So I just destroyed everything -- and this was my beginning in opera."

Q: So you do take what is happening on stage very seriously. How about death scenes, which are famously hard to pull off, and sometimes cause more chuckles than tears?

A: "I like opera because I love to die on stage, with a beautiful farewell duet at the end. I had the pleasure to sing Verdi's "Rigoletto" with the famous Italian baritone Leo Nucci, one of the great Rigolettos of our time. I also would love some day to sing Tosca. Usually the parts written for the dying person are very beautiful -- but you have to use a lot of piano (soft singing), without screaming the notes."

Q: You've only recorded one Polish aria on your new album "Gioia" (Decca 478 2730), which is mostly a collection of famous Italian arias. How come?

A: "We are thinking of doing an album not only of Polish arias but Slavic ones. Polish operas are very beautiful but absolutely unknown, even in Poland. I don't even know a lot of the Polish operas myself. I know they exist but I have never had the opportunity to deal with them. It is a pity that we don't care about this, even in Poland. It would be nice to hear them more, and I think there are plans to do Szymanowski's "King Roger" at Covent Garden. It is a very beautiful opera, post-romantic but not so simple in the music." (Editing by Paul Casciato)