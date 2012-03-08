By Michael Roddy
| LONDON, March 8
LONDON, March 8 As a child, Polish-born
soprano Aleksandra Kurzak used her dolls to act out the roles
her mother sang at the local opera house in her native Wroclaw.
So it is probably fitting that after deciding to become a
singer herself at the comparatively advanced age of 19, she made
her Metropolitan Opera debut in the role of the mechanical doll
Olympia in Offenbach's "The Tales of Hoffmann", launching a
fast-rising career that has taken her to the stage of the Royal
Opera House at Covent Garden (ROH), La Scala in Milan and the
Staatsoper in Berlin, to name just a few.
"What is important for me is the character, I really love
theatre," the ebullient Kurzak, 34, told Reuters in an interview
recently in London, where she was singing the maid Susanna, one
of the great comic acting roles in opera, in an ROH production
of Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro".
"I really love to play, that for me is very important. If it
were all just standing and singing I would say I don't want to
be an opera singer ever again," she said.
"I think this is the thing we are going to opera for, the
music but for the acting as well, you see the story and you want
to believe the story."
Opera plots, of course, are famously implausible, and
Kurzak's own life has had its fair share of implausibilities --
beginning with the fact that she studied violin for most of her
formative years, before suddenly deciding the singer's life was
for her. She had her mother, the opera singer in Wroclaw, as a
role model, but what made her do it?
"I don't know," she said, not even bringing up that old
excuse of the rebellious child who decides to do the opposite of
the violin-playing career her parents, including her musician
father, had thought would secure her a decent living in an
orchestra somewhere in Europe.
"I really don't know exactly the point where I didn't want
to play the violin anymore but suddenly I only wanted to be a
singer. It just came very naturally -- because I spent a lot of
time in the opera house watching all the shows."
She "auditioned", to convince her mother, by singing one of
Constanza's arias from Mozart's "The Abduction from the
Seraglio", which not only proved she could sing, but also that
she had a remarkably high range. "I had no voice in the middle
range, just very high notes, and it was the only aria written so
high that I could sing it," she said.
"I could sing seven or even eight notes higher than the
Queen of the Night," Kurzak added, speaking of another of her
roles, written by Mozart to show off the soprano voice at the
absolute top of its range. "But you don't need it. There's
nothing written for that."
To complete the fantastic tale of her rise to the world's
premiere opera stages, Kurzak went on to miss out on the top
prize in a prestigious international singing competition, but
was spotted there by the director of casting for the Royal
Opera, who said he wanted to hear her again after a few years of
training.
And then, of course, she landed her Met debut because
another singer was pregnant. Life as opera? Indeed.
Here's what else Kurzak had to say about her fantasy opera
world as a child and why she likes death scenes (but not real
ones):
Q: So you did seem to do some unusual role playing with your
dolls as a young girl, including acting out Verdi's "La
Traviata", which is about a type of lady politely referred to in
those days as a courtesan.
A: "I grew up in the opera watching my mother and then
playing with dolls in the stories of the opera. And then she
sang a love duet at the end of 'La Traviata' with a tenor and
when she came home she said, 'Where is Aleksandra?' and I was
very quiet in my room, destroying all the photos from this
performance. She asked what I was doing and I said, 'You said I
love you to this man on stage and my father was in the
(orchestra) pit. He listened to everything. How could you?' So I
just destroyed everything -- and this was my beginning in
opera."
Q: So you do take what is happening on stage very seriously.
How about death scenes, which are famously hard to pull off, and
sometimes cause more chuckles than tears?
A: "I like opera because I love to die on stage, with a
beautiful farewell duet at the end. I had the pleasure to sing
Verdi's "Rigoletto" with the famous Italian baritone Leo Nucci,
one of the great Rigolettos of our time. I also would love some
day to sing Tosca. Usually the parts written for the dying
person are very beautiful -- but you have to use a lot of piano
(soft singing), without screaming the notes."
Q: You've only recorded one Polish aria on your new album
"Gioia" (Decca 478 2730), which is mostly a collection of famous
Italian arias. How come?
A: "We are thinking of doing an album not only of Polish
arias but Slavic ones. Polish operas are very beautiful but
absolutely unknown, even in Poland. I don't even know a lot of
the Polish operas myself. I know they exist but I have never had
the opportunity to deal with them. It is a pity that we don't
care about this, even in Poland. It would be nice to hear them
more, and I think there are plans to do Szymanowski's "King
Roger" at Covent Garden. It is a very beautiful opera,
post-romantic but not so simple in the music."
