LONDON May 22 A new production of Verdi's
"Falstaff" at the Royal Opera features a big man on a big horse,
and it could only flop if the Italian baritone Ambrogio Maestri
could not sing the title role, which is manifestly not the case.
Maestri, who has sung Shakespeare's rotund knight as
portrayed in Verdi's last opera to high praise in opera houses
around the world, reprises his speciality in a new production by
Canadian director Robert Carsen that is a bit like "Falstaff"
meets the 1950s sitcoms "I Love Lucy" and "The Honeymooners",
but with Italian conductor Daniel Gatti in the pit and a mostly
strong supporting cast, delivers the goods.
Updated to the 1950s from the Elizabethan England of the
Shakespeare plays it is based on, the production which opened
last week and will play on big outdoor screens around Britain on
May 30, features an almost blindingly yellow 1950s-period
kitchen in one scene extending the entire width of the stage.
The kitchen belongs to Alice Ford, one of the wealthy women
the proud but impecunious Falstaff is trying to seduce for love
and profit, and it may be the most in-your-face set at Covent
Garden since a production of Humperdinck's "Hansel and Gretel" a
few years ago outfitted the witch's kitchen with gleaming chrome
designer ovens and a freezer locker where the children she
intended to bake were suspended on racks.
Carsen has transferred a gossipy garden scene to a swanky
restaurant and brings a real horse, eating real hay, on stage in
the last act because, Carsen told Reuters, Falstaff is meant to
be dressed up as a hunter, and so must have a mount, and the
horse does its bit to keep up the eating theme that runs from
the opening curtain to the finale.
With its cast of scheming and upwardly mobile women, a bit
like the character Lucille Ball played in her 1950s sitcom, and
with an indelibly memorable fat man, like Jackie Gleason as the
overweight bus driver Ralph Kramden in "The Honeymooners",
Carsen hardly seems far from the mark when he describes his
"Falstaff" as "a situation comedy, and in many ways it's like
the first musical, too".
Carsen even has a response for anyone who has seen the last
act before, in which the fat knight is tormented by the rest of
the cast dressed up as fairies and elves who he thinks will
destroy him because he has intruded on their midnight revels
around a tree in Windsor Forest called Herne's Oak.
In this production, there's no tree, and the stage instead
is covered with tables pushed together to serve for a banquet.
"It is true that the last act is supposed to take place
beside something called Herne's Oak but we decided to make the
entire production out of Herne's Oak - the entire show is made
out of oak panelling from beginning to end. The panelling, the
floor, the wall and all the furniture. Herne's Oak is there the
entire way through."
All this, Carsen told Reuters, is in the interest of finding
"one thing which lets you into the work".
"And I think with the audience it was really a wonderful
reception," he added.
MIXED VERDICT
The critics delivered a mixed verdict, with some complaining
that the production is so busy and madcap that it sometimes
gives the music short shrift, while others said Carsen and cast
had done a creditable job.
"The audience may have loved the Fords' Good Housekeeping
dream kitchen and a real horse that Falstaff rides into Windsor
Forest, but these were only amusing gimmicks. Otherwise it was
all routine stuff, with a particularly disappointing hash made
of the great last scene," Rupert Christiansen wrote in The Daily
Telegraph.
"Carsen has a musical grasp of the piece...and he
understands that Falstaff is more than a romp," wrote Martin
Kettle in The Guardian.
At the centre of it all is Falstaff and no one would deny
that Maestri fits the bill. He is so large that he barely needs
padding for the role, and in publicity materials he expressed
concern not so much about having to share the stage with a live
horse as for the damage he might inflict on the poor steed when
he mounted it. Fortunately, the horse is a sturdy one and showed
no ill effects.
Since its premiere at La Scala in Milan in 1893, "Falstaff"
has attracted some of the world's greatest baritones to the lead
role, among them the late Italian Giuseppe Taddei and the German
Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, who died last week.
Maestri brings a somewhat laid back approach to the part,
but from the opening scene when he is trying to figure out a way
to pay for his last banquet which includes "a brace of pheasants
and an anchovy", to the finale when he has been made to seem
foolish but human, he truly embraces the role.
"Maestri may lack the vocal allure of some of his
predecessors," Kettle wrote in the Guardian, "but he is
confident and sympathetic, subtle of tone when needed, and
certainly looks the part when he goes wooing in his full hunting
regalia.".
Maestri is looking forward to singing in Carsen's production
in Milan in January when it opens La Scala's 200th birthday
tribute season to Verdi in an opera house that is notorious for
rough and swift verdicts on productions or singers the audience
does not find to its taste.
"I like the production very much because I think it fits for
the audiences of today, it probably gets across what Verdi and
the librettist wanted to say more than if it were a more
traditional production," Maestri said.
"But I think at La Scala the young people will like it much
more than the older generation."
("Falstaff" in rotation at Covent Garden through May 30
www.roh.org.uk)
(Editing by Paul Casciato)