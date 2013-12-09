* Singers in modern dress, Violetta swigs Jack Daniel's
* Courtesan in one scene wears Native American headdress
* Mission is not to repeat same show - outgoing director
By Isla Binnie
MILAN, Dec 9 Milan opera buffs who wanted a
Verdi opera to open a La Scala season in the bicentenary year of
his birth got their way this past weekend, but many were not
pleased with the new production of "La Traviata" they paid
premium prices to see.
La Scala diehards were chagrined last year when the house
opened its 2013 season with Wagner's "Lohengrin" instead of
Verdi in the composers' joint bicentenary year, but that
production was greeted with a 13-minute ovation.
The final curtain for "La Traviata" on Saturday was followed
by more than 13 minutes of applause, but boos rang out as some
of the cast and crew, including Russian director Dmitri
Tcherniakov and Polish tenor Piotr Beczala, took their bows.
The modern-dress production of Verdi's tear-jerker about a
courtesan who dies of consumption after sacrificing her love of
a young man for the sake of his family had a starry cast -
German soprano Diana Damrau as the doomed Violetta and Italian
opera specialist Daniele Gatti conducting.
But the production also featured touches like Violetta
swigging from a bottle of Jack Daniel's whisky and one of her
lady friends wearing a Native American-style headdress.
Such innovations did not sit well with some of the
formal-dress audience who had paid as much as 2,000 euros
($2,700) per ticket for the 2014 season opening night.
"A triumph for Violetta and catcalls for the director," the
Italian newspaper La Stampa said in the headline of its review.
"After so many years of non-Italian opening nights - Wagner,
Bizet and more Wagner - and especially after 'Lohengrin' greeted
Verdi's bicentennial birth year at last year's opening, Scala
finally welcomed its native son back to the fold, with arms wide
open, regardless of Wagner transgressions," blogger "Opera
Chic", who specialises in La Scala productions, wrote.
"But when they rolled back the rock, it was a Frankenstein
monster. Seal it back up!"
"NOT REPEAT THE SAME SHOW"
"La Traviata", set in 18th-century Paris, has been part of
performance schedules worldwide more than any other opera over
the last five seasons, according to operabase.com.
"To set side by side the repertoire and the modern day is
the Scala's mission, not repeating the same show as the
conservatives would like," Stephane Lissner, outgoing artistic
director of La Scala, told the Italian newspaper Corriere della
Sera, defending the current production.
Conductor Gatti dedicated the evening to Nelson Mandela and
held a minute's silence in the lavish auditorium for the
"extraordinary man" who was South Africa's first black president
and who died on Thursday.
The first-night audience included Italian head of state
Giorgio Napolitano, European Commission president Jose Manuel
Barroso and British politician Peter Mandelson.
"I love this production. It's gold standard," Mandelson told
Reuters amid the bow-tie and evening dress-clad crowd during the
interval. "I love the singing of this wonderful Violetta."
But Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani told reporters
he was "puzzled" by the production and recalled a production of
Mozart's "Cosi Fan Tutte" he had once worked on.
"We managed to give a touch of modernity, without betraying
the spirit of the opera," Italian news website Il Giorno quoted
Armani as saying.
Views differed among other audience members filing down La
Scala's carpeted staircase after the show.
"I enjoyed it very much," said spectator Roberto Tiezze as
he left the auditorium. "It made good use of the singers, who
have a great ability to communicate the story."
La Traviata will play at La Scala until January.
($1 = 0.7308 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sara Rossi; Editing by Michael Roddy
and Mark Heinrich)