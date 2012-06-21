By Michael Roddy
| BUDAPEST, June 21
BUDAPEST, June 21 Trust a Hungarian Jewish
conductor to look beyond Richard Wagner's notorious
anti-semitism and infamous personal life to mount a Wagner
festival on a tight budget that has become a magnet for Wagner
lovers the world over.
"I don't know any other composer who had this intense effect
that makes people crazy," conductor Adam Fischer, 62, told
Reuters in an interview on the last day of the two-week-long
"Wagner in Budapest" festival at the city's modern and
acoustically crystalline Palace of Arts concert hall.
"This is like opium drugs for the Wagnerians -- and there
are no 'Mozarteans' or 'Beethovenians' who are so dependent."
Next year will see a worldwide frenzy for the bicentennary
of the birth of Hitler's favourite composer, with performances
of his epic -- and, at 16 hours, epically long -- "Ring" cycle
of four operas, and other musts from the Wagner back catalogue
like "Parsifal", "Lohengrin" and "Die Meistersinger", everywhere
from Melbourne, Australia, to Seattle, Washington, and at dozens
of other venues across the globe.
After seven years of productions, planning and performances,
Fischer has a well-oiled Wagner team running in Budapest, with
an orchestra that has upped its game year after year, modern
stagings, plus a stellar cast of Wagnerian singers, among them
German tenor Christian Franz and Swedish soprano Irene Theorin,
whose performances as Siegfried and Brunnhilde brought down the
house in "Gotterdammerung", the fiery ending to the "Ring" where
everything literally goes up in smoke.
The festival is well-positioned to cash in on the Wagner
craze but the canny Fischer, who seems to have planned
everything from the very start, next year will offer a new
production of "Die Meistersinger" plus revivals of "Lohengrin"
and "Parsifal" but will not put on Wagner's most famous opus
because, as he put it, "everyone is doing the 'Ring'."
Although he conducted all of the operas, most of which
started at 4 p.m. and sometimes did not end until 10:30 p.m.,
with intervals, and despite the city being gripped by a
scorching heatwave, Fischer, with one more to go, professed not
to be tired.
"If someone were to say I have to stand there and conduct 16
hours of music within four or five days I would say I would not
be able, but if I conduct the 'Ring' I'm not tired at the end. I
don't know why."
Is it because Wagner's music is so exceptionally good?
"Good is not the right word, it's not good, it's 'there' --
it has to be good if it has such a big influence and impact,"
said the man who lives inside those swirling, at times almost
ear-shattering, masses of sound.
ADULTEROUS ANTI-SEMITE
An outspoken critic of what he sees as his own country's
drift towards a resurgence of anti-semitism under its right-wing
government, Fischer is hardly one to cast a blind eye on the
uglier side of Wagner, who wrote a viciously anti-semitic tract
in his youth and, lest anyone had forgotten, republished it
later in life.
Wagner also committed adultery with Franz Liszt's daughter
Cosima, 24 years his junior, who bore Wagner three children
while she was married to another man.
Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's affinity for the composer can
also make the performance of Wagner's work a tricky undertaking.
Earlier this month an Israeli university cancelled a concert
featuring Wagner's music after Holocaust survivors complained
the performance would cause them "emotional torture"
In Fischer's view, there are some really nice composers out
there who wrote bad music, and some nasty characters who wrote
great stuff. Fischer is foursquare on the side of great music
and is ready to look beyond, if not overlook, Wagner's defects
because his music, words and plots delve into the deepest and
most basic of human emotions.
"Art is about emotions, you show love, desperation, hatred,
jealousy, five or six basic emotions, this is art for about
2,000 years...A girl loves a man, the man loves another
girl...and whether this is a Jewish girl or a Palestinian girl
it's not so important."
ELITE BREED
The Wagner in Budapest festival, which the Palace of Arts
says has attracted 50,000 people since it began in 2006, and
which ended its season on Tuesday, is mounted in a concert hall,
not the national opera house, and uses clever staging to dress
up productions that fall somewhere between full-scale opera and
concert versions.
The budget for the festival is an undisclosed portion of the
overall 4.5 million euros the Palace of Arts gets from the
government, which due to Hungary's and Europe's economic crisis
has been cut more than 40 percent since 2008, plus income from
ticket sales and other revenues, the Palace of Arts
communications department said.
The festival has been likened to a "mini-Bayreuth", a
flattering reference to the purpose-built opera house Wagner had
constructed in Bavaria in the 1870s.
What that means is anyone's guess but Fischer, who has
conducted Wagner at the house he built, and elsewhere, prefers
to see Hungary's festival as "Wagner from a different view".
By that he means approaching the massively complex scores
almost like chamber music, to bring out details that might get
lost in larger halls or in the opera house, and to have very
direct interaction during the performance with the singers, many
of whom are world-renowned Wagner specialists, an elite breed in
the opera world.
It is an approach that has won a goodly number of repeat
visitors, among them two retired Glasgow doctors, Billy
Candlish, 55, and Bisham Thakker, 52, back for their fourth
visit and third "Ring" cycle.
"It's gotten darker and darker and darker and the tempos
have slowed a little bit," Thakker said of Fischer's approach to
the music over several seasons.
First time visitors Tristine Berry and retired investment
manager John Doss of New York were less impressed, with Berry,
who works for the Koch Brothers-owned Invista textiles
subsidiary, saying the semi-staged production of the "Ring"
using video screens was "too distracting", although the singers
were "fabulous".
Graham Davies of Devon, England, went Berry one better,
saying he mostly ignored the staging to focus on the music.
"I've seen it very much as a concert performance, but as a
concert performance fortunately without singers having scores in
front of them, so they are interacting and I find it makes you
concentrate on the text and, more importantly, on the orchestra
so you start hearing things."
To Hungarian Judit Parditka, though, everything about the 6
1/2-hour production of "Gotterdammerung" was manna from heaven.
"I adore Wagner."
(Editing by Paul Casciato)