By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, July 16
LONDON, July 16 London's Tate Modern gallery has
unveiled its first dedicated space to live art and installations
as part of plans to explore new areas of visual culture like
video, photography and performance art.
The Tanks, which open their doors to the public on July 18,
are the underground oil tanks belonging to the converted power
station that have been transformed into a sleek exhibition space
for artists to showcase their work.
"This is not a museum, this is not a gallery, this not a
theatre. This is something different," said Tate Modern director
Chris Dercon, who believed the unusual shape of The Tanks will
challenge artists to adapt and create new work.
The conversion of the vast concrete cylinders are the first
stage of the Tate Modern Project, a 215 million pound ($336
million) transformation which will see a new building added to
the museum, helping to expand its size by 60 percent.
"The opening of the Tanks allows us to offer a different
space in our programming so that performance, sound, moving
images and participation can carry as much weight as anything
else we are doing," Dercon told Reuters at a press preview on
Monday.
Among the artists on show this summer will be South Korean
Sung Hwan Kim and choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker who
adapted her widely acclaimed 1982 performance, Fase: Four
Movements to the Music of Steve Reich, for the opening of The
Tanks.
Kim chose to divide the East Tank, one of two circular
former oil containers, into two spaces.
Among the works on display was "Temper Clay", which focused
on the theme of property by juxtaposing film of his parents'
apartment in a modern high rise building with footage of their
countryside home.
The exhibition, which runs until Oct. 28, is part of the
London 2012 Festival bringing together an international
programme of performance, film, talks and live events to
coincide with the summer Olympic Games in London.
The Tanks also features more established visual artists
Suzanne Lacy and Lis Rhodes to help viewers to understanding the
history behind live art and performance.
"We really wanted to set the older generations of artists
... in dialogue with what the youngest artists in the programme
are doing," Tate curator of contemporary art Catherine Wood told
Reuters.
"Performance isn't just this thing that has been invented
just now, and even though it's about inhabiting the immediate
moment, it hasn't just emerged. It's got a long history," she
added.
"This is really about being there, experiencing something
extraordinary and new and ... that's as much as artists are
interested in as making something that lasts forever on a wall."
(Additional Reporting by Sarah Mills, Editing by Mike
Collett-White)