NEW YORK "Heat Rises" jumped to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Heat Rises" by Richard Castle (Hyperion, $25.99) -

2. "Lethal" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26.99) -

3. "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday, $26.95) 2

4. "Son of Stone" by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) -

5. "Reamde" by Neal Stephenson (Morrow, $35) -

6. "Kill Me If You Can" by James Patterson & Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $27.99 3

7. "New York to Dallas" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) 1

8. "The Art of Fielding" by Chad Harbach (Little, Brown, $25.99) 8

9. "The Race" by Clive Cussler & Justin Scott (Putnam, $27.95) 7

10. "A Dance with Dragons" by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $35) 6

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Jacqueline Kennedy" Foreword by Caroline Kennedy (Hyperion, $60) 1

2. "EntreLeadership" by Dave Ramsey (Howard Books, $26) -

3. "Confidence Men" by Ron Suskind (Harper, $29.99) -

4. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 6

5. "Every Day a Friday" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $24.99) 2

6. "The Quest" by Daniel Yergin (Penguin Press, $37.95) -

7. "In My Time" by Dick Cheney with Liz Cheney (Threshold, $35) 5

8. "The Lean Startup" by Eric Ries (Crown, $26) 4

9. "That Used to Be Us" by Thomas L. Friedman & Michael Mandelbaum (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $28) 3

10. "Destiny of the Republic" by Candice Millard (Doubleday, $28.95) -

