NEW YORK "The Affair" soars to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Affair" by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28) -

2. "Christmas Tree Lane" by Debbie Macomber (Mira, $16.95) -

3. "Feast Day of Fools" by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) -

4. "Lethal" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26.99) 2

5. "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday, $26.95) 3

6. "Aleph" by Paulo Coelho (Knopf, $24.95) -

7. "New York to Dallas" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) 7

8. "A Dance with Dragons" by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $35) 10

9. "Son of Stone" by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) 4

10. "Heat Rises" by Richard Castle (Hyperion, $25.99) 1

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) -

2. "Jacqueline Kennedy" Foreword by Caroline Kennedy (Hyperion, $60) 1

3. "Every Day a Friday" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $24.99) 5

4. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 4

5. "Confidence Men" by Ron Suskind (Harper, $29.99) 3

6. "EntreLeadership" by Dave Ramsey (Howard Books, $26) 2

7. "Destiny of the Republic" by Candice Millard (Doubleday, $28.95) 10

8. "That Used to Be Us" by Thomas L. Friedman & Michael Mandelbaum (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $28) 9

9. "A Stolen Life" by Jaycee Dugard (Simon & Schuster, $24.99) 12

10. "10 Mindful Minutes" by Goldie Hawn with Wendy Holden (Perigee, $24) -

