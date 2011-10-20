Daniel Radcliffe talks comedy, nerves in return to London stage
LONDON "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe has plenty of stage experience - even famously appearing nude in "Equus" - but the British actor still gets nervous before each performance.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Aren't the Marines supposed to be tough?
Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter Steve Fainaru is being sued by a former Marine turned private security firm staffer in Iraq, claiming that Fainaru made untrue and totally mean claims about him in his book "Big Boys Rule: America's Mercenaries Fighting in Iraq."
In the suit, Jacob Washbourne -- who transitioned from the Marines to Triple Canopy, a private security firm providing services in Iraq -- claims that he's painted as a psycho, an incompetent and a drunk in the book.
Among the characterizations in the book that Washbourne takes exception to: That he "had a callous and indifferent attitude toward killing people," that he "arbitrarily discharged firearms at Iraqi civilians without adequately assessing whether such individuals were an actual safety threat," and that he routinely missed briefings he was supposed to conduct because he was "sleeping off the previous night's binge."
Perhaps worst of all? The claim that Washbourne "had a 'head banger persona' that he carried out on the streets of Iraq."
Washbourne, who also names publishers Da Capo Press and The Perseus Books Group in the suit, claims that the statements are false and have "negatively affected plaintiff's professional and personal reputation."
He also says that Fainaru and his publishers made unauthorized use of his image to promote the book.
The suit, which claims defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, is seeking actual and punitive damages of $75,000, plus interest and attorney's fees.
Da Capo Press did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.
Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.
LONDON "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe has plenty of stage experience - even famously appearing nude in "Equus" - but the British actor still gets nervous before each performance.
LONDON One of the world's largest collections of "Alice in Wonderland" memorabilia, featuring over 3,000 items, was sold at an Oxford auction house on Wednesday for around 70,000 pounds ($88,000).
BERLIN Right-wing activists in the eastern German city of Dresden have protested against a work by a Syrian artist designed to show solidarity with the people of Aleppo, saying it belittles the memory of the city's own bombing in World War Two.