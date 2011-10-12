Organizers for the National Book Awards on Wednesday announced the 20 finalists for 2011's honors, which are among the most prestigious in U.S. publishing.

Winners in four categories -- fiction, nonfiction, poetry and young people's literature -- will be announced at a gala event held in New York on November 16 and hosted by actor John Lithgow. Finalists in their respective categories follow:

FICTION

Andrew Krivak, "The Sojourn"

Tea Obreht, "The Tiger's Wife"

Julie Otsuka, "The Buddha in the Attic"

Edith Pearlman, "Binocular Vision"

Jesmyn Ward, "Salvage the Bones"

NONFICTION:

Deborah Baker, "The Convert: A Tale of Exile and Extremism"

Mary Gabriel, "Love and Capital: Karl and Jenny Marx and the Birth of a Revolution"

Stephen Greenblatt, "Swerve: How the World Became Modern"

Manning Marable, "Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention"

Lauren Redniss, "Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout"

POETRY:

Nikky Finney, "Head Off & Split"

Yusef Komunyakaa, "The Chameleon Couch"

Carl Phillips, "Double Shadow"

Adrienne Rich, "Tonight No Poetry Will Serve: Poems 2007-2010"

Bruce Smith, "Devotions"

YOUNG PEOPLE'S LITERATURE:

Franny Billingsley, "Chime"

Debbie Dahl Edwardson, "My Name Is Not Easy"

Thanhha Lai, "Inside Out and Back Again"

Albert Marrin, "Flesh and Blood So Cheap: The Triangle Fire and Its Legacy"

Lauren Myracle, "Shine"

Gary D. Schmidt, "Okay for Now"

