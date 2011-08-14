New Brussels museum displays costumes of Manneken Pis statue
BRUSSELS Visitors to Brussels will soon be able to admire scores of colorful costumes used over the years to dress the city's most famous landmark, the 400-year-old Manneken Pis.
LOS ANGELES Investigators were examining hotel surveillance video on Sunday for clues to the disappearance of a drawing by Rembrandt from a private exhibit near Los Angeles, officials said.
The pen-and-ink drawing known as "The Judgment" by the 17th century Dutch artist Rembrandt van Rijn, vanished on Saturday night from the Ritz-Carlton Marina del Rey while the curator was "distracted" for about 15 minutes, said Steve Whitmore, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.
"When he turned back, the pen-and-ink drawing was gone," Whitmore said.
"We believe there was more than one person involved," he added.
The drawing, which is valued at $250,000 and measures about 11 by 6 inches, was part of a weekly exhibit hosted at the exclusive hotel by the Linearis Institute, Whitmore said.
Sheriff's officials were reviewing hotel surveillance tape on Sunday, he said.
"We believe this to be well planned and well executed," Whitmore said, but he said investigators have some "strong leads."
ROMEEmperor Nero, a technology enthusiast, would have loved it: his over-the-top golden palace in Rome is about to get the virtual reality treatment.
HAVANA A fantastical blue bird emerges from leaves in the latest work by Manuel Mendive, considered Cuba's top living artist. But this isn't a framed canvas, it's a painting on a dress, for the exhibit "Fashion Art Havana" that opened on Tuesday.