BELGRADE Police in Serbia have recovered two paintings by Pablo Picasso stolen in 2008 from a gallery in Switzerland, Belgrade's interior minister said Wednesday.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic told reporters the paintings -- Tte de Cheval (Horse's Head) and Verre et Pichet (Glass and Pitcher) -- were found in Belgrade.

"The paintings were found in close cooperation with police from Switzerland," Serbian media quoted Dacic as saying.

The paintings, worth millions of dollars, were snatched from a gallery in the Swiss town of Pfaeffikon, near Zurich.

The Interior Ministry said no arrests were made and declined to specify where the paintings were found.

"We are now trying to ascertain who brought the paintings into Serbia, when and how, and where they were hidden," Serbian police director Milorad Veljovic told Reuters.

