NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - The producers of a "Funny Girl" revival that was to open at Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theater before moving to Broadway said it has been indefinitely postponed because of financial troubles.

"We have made the extremely difficult decision today to postpone our production of 'Funny Girl,'" producer Bob Boyett said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

"Given the current economic climate, many Broadway producing investors have found it impossible to maintain their standard level of financial commitment. Our desire to produce 'Funny Girl' on the scale it deserves required a capitalization of $12 million, making it one of the most expensive revivals in Broadway history."

The musical was to star Lauren Ambrose as Fanny Brice, a role originated by Barbra Streisand. Bobby Cannavale was cast in September as Nick Arnstein.

The musical was to move to New York's Imperial Theater next year.