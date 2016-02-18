The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it raided United Development Funding at its offices outside of Dallas on Thursday without elaborating on the nature of its move.

United Development Funding is a mortgage REIT that lends money to develop properties and charges interest on the loans.

The news sent company shares plunging by more than 50 percent.

"The FBI is lawfully present conducting law enforcement activity at United Development Funding in Grapevine, Texas," an FBI spokeswoman said, adding she could not provide additional details.

Company officials were not immediately available for comment.

Local TV broadcaster NBC DFW showed people with FBI jackets and a van with the FBI logo at the company's headquarters.

