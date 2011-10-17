LONDON Oct 17 A leading Dutch expert on Vincent
Van Gogh has poured cold water on the theory put forward in a
new biography that the Dutch painter did not kill himself but
was accidentally shot.
"Van Gogh: The Life", by Steven Naifeh and Gregory White
Smith, was published on Monday, and media coverage has centred
on its claim that Van Gogh may have been accidentally shot by
two boys whom he then tried to protect.
The painter, who suffered from depression, cut off part of
an ear, committed himself to an asylum and is widely believed to
have ended his own life at age 37. He died in 1890, two days
after suffering a gunshot wound to his chest.
Leo Jansen, curator at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam,
said there were still unresolved issues surrounding Van Gogh's
apparent suicide, including why the artist decided to kill
himself and what happened to the gun which was never found.
"Naifeh and Smith re-evaluate the known facts and present
the hypothesis that two boys were involved in a mysterious
incident that led to the fatal shot," he said in a statement
issued by the museum.
Jansen called the theory "intriguing" but inconclusive.
"The Van Gogh Museum ... believes that, all things
considered, it would be premature to rule out suicide as the
cause of death."
He added that the hard-back, nearly 1,000 pages long,
"represents a major contribution to our understanding of Vincent
van Gogh's life and work, with intriguing new perspectives."
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)