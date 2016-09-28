UPDATE 3-Oil slides as strong U.S. drilling activity weakens deal to cut output
* U.S. rig count rises to highest since Nov. 2015 - Baker Hughes
ORANJESTAD, Sept 27 Aruba's parliament late on Tuesday approved a law that permits the reactivation of the Caribbean island's 235,000 barrel-per-day refinery, operated by Citgo Petroleum, the U.S. unit of cash-strapped Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.
The parliament's pronouncement is the final stage before activity can be initiated after operations were halted in 2012 as the refinery was not making enough money.
The president of Aruba's parliament, Mervin Wyatt-Ras, called it an "historic meeting" after the two-day discussion ended with 19 votes in favor and one against.
Internal documents seen by Reuters showed that Citgo had asked cash-strapped PDVSA to provide initial funding of $100 million for the required $685 million renovation project. (Writing by Girish Gupta in Caracas; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* U.S. rig count rises to highest since Nov. 2015 - Baker Hughes
LONDON, Jan 30 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies.
BERLIN, Jan 30 Russian gas exporter Gazprom aims to build on its record sales to Europe in 2016, helped by the expansion of its German subsidiary Wingas, a board member of the subsidiary told Reuters in an interview.