By Abhirup Roy
March 2 Hewlett-Packard Co said it would
buy Wi-Fi network gear maker Aruba Networks Inc for
about $2.7 billion, the biggest deal for the world's No. 2 PC
maker since its botched acquisition of Britain's Autonomy Plc in
2011.
HP has had a dismal record for big acquisitions, having
written off multibillion-dollar acquisitions of Autonomy and
technology outsourcing provider EDS, which it bought in 2008.
The purchase of Aruba would help HP boost its share in the
wireless local area network (WLAN) market as more companies
allow employees to access work systems through their wireless
devices.
"I think it will add a layer of high-growth revenue to the
mix in a way it helps HP reach its goal of growing faster,"
Atlantic Equities analyst Josep Bori told Reuters.
HP is way behind market leader Cisco Systems Inc in
the networking business, and the Aruba acquisition would help it
to gain a little more market share, he said.
HP has a 4-5 percent share of the enterprise WLAN market,
compared with Aruba's 10-13 percent, FBN Capital Markets analyst
Shebly Seyrafi estimated in a note dated Feb. 27.
The WLAN market is estimated to grow 40 percent to about $13
billion in 2019, according to market research firm Dell'Oro
Group. (bit.ly/1F1eToD)
HP, which has struggled to adapt to mobile and online
computing, plans to separate its computer and printer businesses
from its corporate hardware and services operations this year.
Aruba sells Wi-Fi gear to a wide range of clients including
California State University and Dalian Wanda Group, which
controls China's biggest property developer and largest cinema
chain.
The purchase will also help HP better compete for E-Rate -
the largest U.S. educational technology subsidy program - which
helps connect schools and public libraries to high-speed
Internet, JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger said.
In December, the Federal Communications Commission voted to
raise funding for the E-Rate program by $1.5 billion to $3.9
billion.
The all-cash offer of $24.67 per share is a premium of 34.4
percent to Aruba's close on Feb. 24, the day before Bloomberg
reported about a possible deal.
Aruba shares fell 1.6 percent to $24.41 in afternoon trading
on Monday. The stock had risen about 40 percent since the
Bloomberg report. HP shares were down marginally at $34.76.
HP's cash pile stood at $12.9 billion at the end of January.
Evercore Partners and Catalyst Partners served as financial
advisers to Aruba.
