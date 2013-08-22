BRIEF-Ecostim completes recapitalization with Fir Tree Partners
* Ecostim completes recapitalization with fir tree partners; secures $17 million in new funding positioning the company for growth and a debt free balance sheet
Aug 22 Network-equipment maker Aruba Networks Inc reported a 10 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue as demand for its products rose and it added new customers.
Net loss widened to $16.3 million, or 14 cents per share, in the three months ended July from $3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $153.1 million from $139.2 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share.
Aruba's products provide secure network access across wireless and wired networks.
