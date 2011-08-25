(Follows alerts)

* Q4 adj. EPS $0.17 vs est $0.17

* Q4 rev $113.8 mln, up 47 pct

* Shares dow 3 pct in extended trade

Aug 25 Aruba Networks Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit in line with analyst's estimate and said demand for its wireless LAN solutions continued to be strong throughout the quarter.

"Mobile device adoption continues to accelerate resulting in proliferating demand for enterprise mobility solutions," Chief Executive Officer Dominic Orr said in a statement.

Aruba, which supplies equipment for secured wireless networks, is benefiting from the surge in demand for WiFi devices, and has added 4,500 new customers in last 12 months.

However, fourth-quarter operating expenses jumped more than 50 percent to $78.1 million, it said.

Net income rose to $68.2 million, or 57 cents per share, from $0.4 million, or breakeven on a per share basis, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 17 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 47 percent to $113.8 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue of $109.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based were down 1 percent in extended trade at $16.96. They closed at $17.14 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)